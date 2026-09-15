Wizards best Crusaders 17-14

On Wednesday, Sept. 9 the Monroe-Woodbury High School football team hosted the Washingtonville Wizards in a non league match up.



The Crusaders entered the game with a 0-1 record after dropping their home opener to John F Kennedy last week 36-20. The Wizards came to Central Valley with a 1-0 record after beating Our Lady of Lourdes 34-16 in their opening game.

Late in the first quarter, the Crusaders took the lead when quarterback Ethan Maldonado scored on a four-yard run. When Matvii Butiuhin kicked the extra point the Crusaders had a 7-0 lead. The Wizards responded on the next play when they returned the Crusaders kick off 82 yards, and when they added the extra point the score was tied at 7.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders took the lead again. Maldonado threw a short pass to Braylon Shillingford who broke a tackle and scored from 17 yards out. With the point after touchdown the Crusaders were back up 14-7.

Late in the half Crusader defensive back Hunter Crouther made a diving interception of a Wizard pass at the Crusaders four-yard line to stop the Wizards from scoring right before the half.

In the third quarter after the Wizards forced the Crusaders to punt they then moved the ball down the field on a long time consuming drive. They capped off their drive with a five-yard touchdown run up the middle to again tie the score.

In the fourth quarter, the Wizards again drove down the field with another long rive but this time the Crusaders stopped them at the 10. From there the Wizards added a 18-yard field goal to take the lead 17-14 with 2:11 left in the game. The Crusaders got the ball back but were unable to move the ball. The Wizards then took over and ran out the clock to seal the victory.