MW girls tennis off to a strong start

The expectations are high, but the talent, dedication and team work is in place for the Monroe-Woodbury High School girls tennis program this year.

The Crusaders have won their first three regular season matches.

“[The goals are to] develop character- accountability, discipline, resilience, humility, confidence and learn how to handle adversity,’’ Monroe-Woodbury head coach Chris Vero said. “Also, build a team culture-teach athletes to put the team ahead of themselves, trust teammates, communicate and support one another.

“Develop the athlete-improve skills, knowledge, conditioning, decision making and competitiveness as well. Compete to win-prepare seriously, set high standards and expect players to give their best every time they compete. Create lasting relationships and memories-ideally, players leave the program proud of what they accomplished and the people they accomplished it with.’’

Members of the graduating class of 2027 are looked upon as leaders this season.

“Our seniors this year are Joely Levin, Khloe Donohoe and Yoojin Sung,’’ Vero said. “Joely plays second singles, Khloe one half of first doubles and Yoojin on half of third doubles. Our two captains as voted on by their peers this season are Khloe and Joely. “Both Khloe and Joely are already showing their excellent leadership capabilities early in the season. They lead all of our warm-ups and offer guidance and mentorship to the younger girls on the team. They are wonderful role models to the young girls on the varsity team as well as the girls on the junior varsity team.’’

Several promising newcomers are contributing in significant ways for Monroe-Woodbury including Adrianna Vacca (junior), Isabella Pavignano (junior), Caitlyn Schubert (junior), Krysten Guzman (junior), Julia Olstein (junior), Arsheen Sethi (sophomore), Precious Ugwuekeh (sophomore), Moira Brogan (sophomore), Ava Bonney (sophomore), Melanie Koeva (sophomore) and Kamila Taveras (eighth grade).

Hoping to continue last year’s success

The Crusaders, who had an excellent 2025 campaign are focused upon keeping that momentum going this fall.

“Last year our team record was 10-1 and we won the OCIAA Division 1 Team Championship,’’ Vero said. “I believe our team will go out each and every time we step on the court and compete with our opponent. We will always give it our best effort. The girls believe in one another and trust each other. I fully expect our team to contend for the team championship.

“In our division all of the schools are competitive and great opponents. Pine Bush, Newburgh, Middletown, Kingston and Valley Central are all challenging matches.’’