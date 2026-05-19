MW girls flag football earns impressive win over Valley Central

On Monday, May 11 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders girls flag football team hosted the Vikings from Valley Central in a league contest. The Crusaders came into the game with a 10-3 record after dropping their last game to Middletown 14-6.

The Vikings came to Central Valley with a 1-10 record.

The Crusaders scored on their first drive of the game when QB Natalie Beers hit the speedy Kate Allen with a short pass and she broke down the far sideline for a 40-yard touchdown. Beers then hit Kaitlyn Aybar for the point after touchdown (PAT) and the score was 7-0. The Crusaders scored again when Beers connected with Victoria Campbell with a short five-yard touchdown pass, and the score was 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Crusaders scored again when Kaitlyn Aybar threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Beers, and when she connected with Isla Vilsaint for the pat, the Crusaders had a 20-0 half time lead.

In the third quarter, the Vikings punted to Allen who cut through the Viking defenders and turned on the jets to score on a beautiful 65-yard return. Aybar then scored the PAT on a short run and the Crusaders had a 28-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Vikings got on the board with a 12-yard pass, and with the PAT, the score was 28-7.

Beers then responded, and the QB picked her way through the Vikings defense and scored on a beautiful 60-yard touchdown run. She then hit Allen with a quick pass for the extra point and the Crusaders pushed the lead to 35-7. Late in the game the Vikings scored a touchdown on a nice 50-yard pass but the PAT was no good.



The Crusaders 35-13 win brings their record to 11-3 on the season.