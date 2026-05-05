MW girls flag football defeats Lourdes 25-7

On a cloudy afternoon on April 29 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders battled the Warriors from Our Lady of Lourdes.



The Warriors came into the game with a 6-1 record after beating Highland 34-0. The Crusaders stood at 8-2 after downing Newburgh 32-15.



The Crusaders scored first when QB Natalie Beers hit Kaylen Baricevic with a short pass and the senior cut thru the Warriors defensive backs on her way 32-yard touchdown. The Crusaders struck again on their next possession this time Beers hooked up with Kate Allen on a short six-yard touchdown pass. When Beers hit Allen again for the Pat the Crusaders had a 13-0 lead at the end of the first.



The Warriors scored late in the second quater after picking off a pass in Crusader territory. The Warriors scored on a short four-yard run, and the score was 13-7 at the half.



In the third quarter, Kaitlyn Aybar caught a shot pass over the middle and dove into the end zone between two defenders, and the Crusaders lead was now 19-7 at the end of three quarters.



The Crusaders defense turned in another dominate performance this time led by defensive end Liz Taber, who had six tackles and three sacks in the game. Linebacker Ariel Williams and corner back Adriana Vacca each recorded six stops to help keep the Warriors offense bottled up.



In the fourth quarter, speedy QB Beers got outside the pocket and took off on a beautiful 60-yard touchdown run, and the Crusaders sent the Warriors back home with a 25-7 loss. The Crusaders victory brings their record to 9-2 on the season.