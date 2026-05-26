MW boys lacrosse beats Washingtonville 15-5

On Wednesday, May 20 at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders played their last regular season game of the year when they hosted the Wizards from Washingtonville. The Crusaders entered the game with a 8-5 overall record after losing their last game to Fox Lane 6-4.



Crusaders start strong with 9-1 lead by the end of the first quarter



The Wizards came to Central Valley with a 3-11 record after dropping their last game to Pine Bush 14-10. The Crusaders took over the game from the start and got off to a 9-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Crusaders first quarter offensive outburst was led by senior Gavin Fitzgibbon who scored two of his three goals in the game in the quarter. He also helped the team maintain control of the game by winning 13 of the 18 face-offs he took in the game.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders grew their lead to 13-2 by the half. Senior Liam Williamson scored his fourth goal of the game in the second as the Crusaders pulled away.

Crusaders defense holds Wizards offense in check

After the half the Crusaders backed off the offense and played a lot more ball control. Crusader senior Anthony Severo scored his fourth goal of the game as the team took a 15-3 lead at the end of the third.

The Crusaders defense had another strong showing as they held the Wizards offense in check during the game as the team walked away with a 15-5 victory. The Crusaders finished the season with a 5-0 record in league play and earned the #1 seed in the Section 9 playoffs. They will play the winner of the Kingston - Valley Central game for the Section 9 title on Friday May 29 at Highland High School.