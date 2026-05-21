MW boys baseball wins double header against Newburgh

On Wednesday, May 13 at Monroe-Woodbury High School the Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks from Newburgh in a rare league double header. The last place Goldbacks came into the twin bill with a record of 2-16 after dropping their last game at home to the Crusaders 16-1. The Crusaders came into the game in first place with a 8-2 record in league play and an overall record of 15-3.

In the first game of the double header Crusader starting pitcher Braeden Burke put on another record-breaking performance. Burke pitched five innings of no-hit baseball while notching his seventh victory of the season. When Burke struck out the last batter he faced in the third inning he set the Crusaders all-time record for strikeouts in a season with 72.

The Crusaders offense came out swinging and scored three in the first and scored seven over the next four innings as the first game was ended after the fifth with the 10-run mercy rule. Leading the Crusaders offense was Jeremy Lai, the first baseman, who had two hits including a double as he drove in three runs and catcher Joey Bauer, who drove in two runs in the first with a double.



The second game of the day was a little more competitive with the Goldbacks in the lead 2-0 after five innings of play. But the Crusaders responded with four in the sixth and three more in the seventh as they walked away with a 7-3 victory.



Michael Monda picked up the win for the Crusaders going five innings and striking out six. He was followed by Braeden Giordano who went two innings fanning two to pick up the save. This time the Crusader offense was led by Evan Erickson with two hits, two RBI’s with a double and Bauer who chalked up two more hits with 2 RBI’s.



The Crusaders sweep ends their regular season with an outstanding 17-3 record. The Crusaders finished in first place in their league with a 10-2 record and will face the winner of the playoff game between Kingston and Pine Bush for the Section 9 title.