Monroe-Woodbury High School volleyball team beats Walkill

On Thursday, September 3 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders volleyball team opened their 2026 season when they hosted the Panthers from Wallkill.

The Crusaders led by Head Coach Steven Pallogudis and Assistant Coach Jordan Hershfield have the team ready to make a run into the playoffs with a strong line up that includes seven seniors.

The Panthers were ready to pounce and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set. But the Crusaders woke up and tied the score at 14. They then went on to record a 29-27 victory in overtime.

In the second set the Crusaders took the lead at the start, and they cruised to a 25-19 win.

With their backs against the wall the Panthers came out and just outplayed the Crusaders in the third set to take a 25-13 victory.

In the fourth set the Crusaders and the Panthers battled but the Crusaders prevailed taking the set 25-21 and winning the match 3-1.

The Crusaders were led by Megan Cunniffe (22 Digs, 2 Ace’s), Jenesis Lopez (19 Assists, 20 Digs), and Julianna Robusto (21 Digs, 5 Kills).

The Crusaders ran their winning streak to two, when they beat Warwick 3-1.