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Monroe-Woodbury High School boys soccer continues impressive run

Sports. Crusaders 3-0 win over the Middletown Middies highlights team’s defensive strengths.

Middletown /
| 08 Oct 2026 | 01:08
    Francisco Cordova De Alba #11, scored two goals against the Middies.
    Francisco Cordova De Alba #11, scored two goals against the Middies. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)
    Liam McGee’s #20 strong play on the back line has helped the Crusaders keep their opponents scoreless.
    Liam McGee’s #20 strong play on the back line has helped the Crusaders keep their opponents scoreless. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)
    Justin Landusky #1, has played outstanding in goal for the Crusaders.
    Justin Landusky #1, has played outstanding in goal for the Crusaders. ( Photo provided.)
    Jayden Scamarone #14 heads a ball near midfield in the game.
    Jayden Scamarone #14 heads a ball near midfield in the game. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Monroe-Woodbury boys soccer team traveled to Middletown High School to face the Middies in league match up.

The Middies came into the game with a 4-2-1 record after battling Valley Central to a 2-2 tie. The Crusaders came to Middletown with a 5-1 record after beating Pine Bush 7-0 in their last game. The Crusaders had beat the Middies 4-0 when the two teams met in Central Valley earlier in the Month.

The Crusaders scored five minutes into the game when Jayden Scamarone used his head to direct Patrick Smith’s corner kick into the Middies goal. The Crusaders then added another goal just before the half. Francisco Cordova De Alba took a direct kick and scored when the rebound came right back to him and he fired it into the goal to put the Crusaders up 2-0 at the half.

Late in the second half Lael Reyes hit Cordova De Alba with a pass and senior put a shot past the Middie goalie to increase the lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile the Crusaders defense was pitching their fifth shut out in a row behind co-captains Liam McGee and Scamarone’s solid play on the back line.

The Crusaders 3-0 victory brought their record to 6-1 on the season. The Crusaders then beat Warwick 2-0 on Thursday Oct. 1 and then shutout Minisink Valley 10-0 on Saturday, Oct. 3 to bring their record 8-1 on the season. The Crusaders defense has now gone seven games without allowing a score.