Monroe-Woodbury girls soccer soaks up another win

On a rainy Saturday, Sept. 26 morning at Monroe-Woodbury High School the Crusaders hosted the Goldbacks from Newburgh in a league match. The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-0-1 record after beating Pine Bush 7-0 in their last game. The Goldbacks showed up with a 4-3 record after beating Middletown 4-1 in their last game.

The Crusaders scored first when Melanie Ciprian’s corner kick appeared to take a wind-and-rain aided route to the far corner of the Goldback net. The bender from Ciprian put the team up 1-0. A few minutes later Audrey Saliba launched a shot past the goalie to make the score 2-0. Kristen Baricevic then made a beautiful run through the Goldbacks and scored to push the lead to three. Teagan Lyson’s pass into the box was taken out of the air by a flying Alyssa Zollo who directed the ball into the net for a goal. Finally Alivia Evans ended the first half scoring, when she worked past the Goldbacks and scored to give the Crusaders a 5-0 half time lead.

In the second half the rain began to let up, and so did the Crusaders. They then pushed the lead to seven on two goals by senior Grace Gillette. Finally the Crusaders ended the scoring when Kylie Baisley launched a pass to Lindsey Weeks who put it into the net.

The Crusaders 8-0 victory brings their season record to 6-0-1. It also marks their fourth straight shutout.