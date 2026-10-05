Monroe-Woodbury girls cross country team exemplifies dedication

The pride, dedication and team work with which the 2026 Monroe-Woodbury High School girls cross country program competes is impressive as well as inspiring.

Leading the way for the Crusaders this season are a trio of senior captains Olivia Heim, Lily Post and Elizabeth Deskin.

“All three ladies bring special qualities to the team,’’ Monroe-Woodbury head coach Joseph Pesce said. “They are empathetic and caring toward all team members, and they each possess a work ethic that is second to none.

“Olivia leads by example. Over the last five years she has been on the varsity team, she has been among the best runners week in and week out without faltering. Lily’s presence, her ‘fear no one’ attitude, and her willingness to make those around her better help develop the conviction and belief in one another that a successful team needs. Elizabeth’s selflessness is what sealed our choice for her to lead the team. Elizabeth will make anyone in her presence better.’’

The squad in general, with the captains in particular showing guidance, is becoming better distance runners on a regular basis.

“The team as a whole has improved both mentally and physically,’’ Pesce said. “Our team motto is GRIT: Gratitude, Respect, Industriousness and Togetherness. Every individual on the team displays these qualities at each practice and meet.

“The team ran at the Queensbury Pre-State Invitational and placed sixth out of 81 schools from across various states. Our top five runners all ran the 5K in under 20 minutes, while our next five ran under 22 minutes. That is quite an accomplishment halfway through the season.’’

It’s very important to mention that all three captains are outstanding students.

“All three helped earn the team Academic All-State honors last year, with GPAs well above the 90 average required to be eligible for All-State status,’’ Pesce said. “In fact, 75 percent or more of the roster had an average of 90 or better.’’

The ways in which the three seniors communicate with their teammates is indeed constructive.

“Each captain is willing to put others above herself for the betterment of the team,’’ Pesce said. “This is a reflection of the entire team. Each member of the cross country team would, or has, done the same and this has contributed to the team’s success.

“These student athletes understand that they have to push themselves beyond their perceived limits in practice. Their willingness to push themselves and to help others learn to push past their own limits has been contagious. This work ethic allows us to compete at our best in meets and Invitationals. The meets will never be harder than anything they have done in practice. This frees up their mental focus so they can concentrate on themselves rather than external factors, such as other runners or teams.’’

The Crusaders are scheduled to participate at the Manhattan University Cross Country Invitational in the Bronx on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“The team is currently 7–0 (through September),’’ Pesce said. “All three ladies are in the top seven of our 45 person roster and have contributed to the team’s success. Olivia Heim has placed first in every dual, quad, or tri-meet we have had so far. Olivia has also just committed to Brown University, where she will run cross country, track and field.

“Our seniors—Isabella Riva-Gonzalez, Mya Medrano, Sakiyra Carella, Madison Curtis, Madison Jacobs, Brianna Martinez, Anna Maria Smeichowski, Olivia Mullahy, Madison Bernsley, Alyssa Rodriguez and Vivi Zarate Gonzalez have all contributed above and beyond this season.’’