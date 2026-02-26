Crusaders top Panthers 51-40

On Feb. 24, the Monroe-Woodbury girls basketball team hosted the Panthers of Wallkill in a non-league competition.



Before the game the M-W Crusaders honored this year’s seniors with a brief ceremony. The seniors were given posters, flowers and had their photos taken with their families.



The Panthers entered the game with a 9-9 record after losing their last game to Saugerties 57-46. The Crusaders record stood at 7-11 after they dropped their last game to Newburgh 56-41.



In the first quarter, the Crusaders pulled to a 13-10 lead, as Katherine Chiosi scored four of her six points in the game. In the second quarter, the Panthers responded and tied the score at 20 by the half. Senior sharp shooter Leah Sheerin helped the Crusaders keep pace as she knocked down one of her signature three-point shots to help the team keep pace. After the half, senior Fallon Durkin led the Crusaders surge into the lead as she scored four of her 12 points in the game. The Crusaders entered the fourth quarter up by a score of 37-26. In fourth-quarter action, junior guard Brianna Taveras showed her skills as she scored six of her 23 points in the game.



The Crusaders 51-40 victory brings their record to 7-11 on the season. Their next game will be on Thursday, Feb. 26, when they wrap up their 2025-2026 season by traveling to Kingston to face the Tigers.