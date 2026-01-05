Crusaders tackle Yonkers in tourney

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Suffern High School to take on the Bulldogs of Yonkers on Dec. 29. The teams - along with Suffern and Harrison High Schools - were squaring off in the opening round of the Rich Bosco Basketball Tournament.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 3-3 record on the season after beating Greenburgh-North Castle 90-51. The Crusaders record also stood at 3-3 after dropping their last game to Beacon 64-49. The Crusaders got off to a fast start and pulled to a 23-12 first quarter lead. Fabrice Ndja got the offense started scoring eight of his team high 15 points in in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Crusaders stretched their lead to 48-25 with Jeremy Jimenez scoring eight of his 12 in the game including two big 3-pointers.

After the half, the Crusaders offense kept rolling as they increased their lead to 73-38 with Dozie Nwigwe leading the attack, scoring eight of his 12 in the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, sophomore Luke Postolowski brought the Crusader players on the bench to their feet with a highlight dunk as the team ran away with the game.

The Crusaders 95-45 victory brings their record to 4-3 on the season. They were next scheduled to next face Suffern on Dec. 30 for the tournament championship.