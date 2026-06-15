Crusaders lose close game to Massapequa in state semi-final playoffs

On Friday, June 12, the Crusaders traveled to Union Endicott High School to take on the Chiefs from Massapequa in a state semi-final playoff game. The section 9 champion Crusaders came into the semi-final game after beating Mamaroneck 8-5 in the state quarter final last week. The Chiefs were the Section 8 champions, having beaten Connetquot 11-6 in their quarter final match up to advance.



In the top of the first, the Chiefs jumped out to lead, when they scored three runs on three hits including two doubles. After a rough first inning, Crusader ace Braeden Burke settled down and kept the team in the game, striking out five, while allowing four more hits over the last six innings. Senior Jeremy Lai led off the bottom of the fourth with a towering shot over the left field wall for a home run and the Crusaders came alive. The speedy Liam Hayes reached first on a walk and then stole second and third before he scored on a wild pitch to Joey Bauer.

The Chiefs held a narrow 3-2 lead at the end of four, and it felt like the Crusaders were coming on. The Chiefs responded and added two more runs in the sixth inning off of Crusader miscues, as they pushed their lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, a lead off walk to Ryan Lugo and a one-out single by Lai followed by a a run scoring single by Evan Erickson, and the Chiefs lead was cut to two. Hayes was up next and he launched a shot to center field where the Chiefs center fielder made the catch and then made an accurate throw to nail Crusader pinch runner Evan Espinal as he was tagging up going to third. The double play ended the Crusades come back attempt, as the Chiefs escaped with a close 5-3 victory.

The Crusaders end their season as the section 9 and regional champions with a record of 19-4.