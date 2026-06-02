Crusaders girls track team finishes first at Section 9 Championships

On Thursday, May 28 the Crusaders of Monroe-Woodbury hosted the Section 9 Class A Track and Field Championships.

The Crusader girls track team, led by Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos, defended their title and finished first with the score of 150. They were followed by Valley Central with 122 points, and Pine Bush took third with 72 points.



Crusader senior Molly Connolly took first in the 100-meter race, while setting a new meet record of 12.23. Junior Olivia Heim came in first in the 3000-meter race with a time of 10:33.15. In the 400 hurdles, freshman Keryi Vargas’s time of 65.08 gave her a first place finish. Sophomore Kaylee Chang took first place in the steeplechase, when she crossed the line with a time of 7:28.52. Junior, Stella Scherbak’s pole vault of 11-6 gave her a first place finish.

Head Coach Matt Hemmer’s boys team had a strong showing as they captured second place in the section championships. The Wildcats of Warwick took first and the Goldbacks of Newburgh took third on the boys’ side of the meet. Crusader junior Anthony Lanari’s throw of 50-4.5 of the shot put gave him first, and Justin Reich took first in the discus with a 156-5 throw.