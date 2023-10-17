Crusaders football secures another victory

On a rainy Saturday afternoon the Crusaders traveled to Rondout Valley High School to face the Kingston Tigers. The Crusaders entered the game with a 4-1 record after beating Pine Bush 27-19 last week. The Tigers came into the game with a 1-5 record after losing to Valley Central in their last game, at 27-14.

The game was moved to Rondout Valley because Dietz Stadium, the home of the Tigers, is currently under renovation. The Crusaders got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Nate Coulanges powered his way into the end zone from a yard out to score the first of his three touchdowns of the day. With a 6-0 lead in the second quarter, Crusader Kyle German stopped a Tiger drive when he recovered a fumble. From there the Crusaders drove down the field and quarterback David Fennessy ended the drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Bryce Coulanges, and with 7:00 to go in the half, the Crusaders were up 13-0.

The Crusaders were not done, however, and with 1:25 left in the half, Nate Coulanges scored his second touchdown of the game. This time the shifty running back ran it in from 10 yards out and when Quincy Banker hit the PAT, the Crusaders had a comfortable 20-0 halftime lead. With 5:30 left in the third quarter, Nate Coulanges struck again on a 5-yard run and this time he added two more points when the team went for two after the touchdown to take a 28-0 lead.

Nate Coulanges had quite an impressive day for the Crusaders, running for 197 yards on 25 carries and scoring 20 points in the game. The Crusaders’ defense shut down the Tigers, with Nicolas Montero’s five tackles, Louis Meade’s six tackles, and Liam Hayes’ three tackles and three assists leading the way.

The Crusaders’ 28-0 victory brings their record to 5-1 for the season. Their next game will be at home on Thursday night when they host the Warriors of Minisink Valley.