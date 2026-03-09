Crusaders fall to Tigers in basketball semifinal

One Thursday, March 5, the Crusaders of Monroe-Woodbury High School traveled to Kingston to take on the Tigers in a Section 9 semifinal playoff game.



The number-one-seeded Tigers came into the game with a 14-6 record on the season. The number-four-seeded Crusaders finished the regular season with a 9-11 record. The Crusaders and Tigers split their home and away series this year with each team posting a victory in the others gymnasium.



The teams took the floor in front of a packed Kate Walton Field House with a chance to advance to the section final on the line. In a very intense first quarter, the Tigers pulled to a 11-6 lead. Senior Fabrice Ndja kept the Crusaders close hitting a big three-point shot late in the quarter.



In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to hold their lead with both teams defenses dictating the pace of play. Crusader Junior Daniel Omitiran provided a spark for the team as he came off the bench and scored four in the quarter to keep the game close. The Tigers took a 20-14 lead into the half and the Crusaders would have to get their offense working if they would have a chance to come back.



After the half the Tigers started to pull away as they scored 16 in the quarter to the Crusaders seven. Kristopher Bjaelker hit a three-point shot in the quarter for the Crusaders lone offensive highlight in the period.



In the fourth quarter the Tigers controlled the action and held on to the lead. Ndja lead the Crusaders come back attempt scoring seven more in the quarter, but the game belonged to the Tigers.



The Tigers 50-34 victory over the Crusaders brings their record to 15-6 on the season their next game will be on Saturday when they take on the Warriors of Lourdes for the Section 9 AAA crown. The Crusaders loss ends their season with a 9-12 record. The Crusaders with Head Coach Jim Hahn and Assistant Coach Steven Pallogudis should field another strong team next season with eight returning veterans and several strong players that will be moving up from the JV.