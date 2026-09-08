Crusaders fall to Knights in competitive home opener

The Monroe-Woodbury High School football team opened its 2026 at home against the Knights from John F. Kennedy Campus in the Bronx.

In the first quarter, the two teams exchanged possessions as both teams defenses were in control. In the second quarter, the Knights took the lead when their quarterback scored on a 10-yard run and when the two-point conversion was good they had a 8-0 lead. After a Crusader fumble the Knights drove down the field with an impressive ground game. They then scored on a 10-yard run; this time the two-point try failed making the score 14-0 as the teams went into the half.

The Crusaders offense came alive on the first drive of the second half. Crusader quarterback Ethan Maldonado sparked the drive and then scored on a 19-yard run to cut the Knights lead. The Crusaders defense then came up with a big stop on a fourth and five on the Crusaders 25. You could feel the momentum change as the Crusaders again began to move down the field.

But the Knights defense turned game around again. One of their defensive backs picked a Crusader sideline pass and returned it for a score and with the two-point conversion the score was 22-6. The Crusaders picked themselves up came back and scored to get back in the game. This time Maldonado threaded a pass through the Knights defense to a streaking Braylon Shillingford who made a nice grab for a 25 TD. When Maldonado took the snap and scored the two-point conversion the Crusaders were only down six with seven minutes left in the game. But again the Knights turned the game around when they returned the kickoff down inside the Crusaders ten. From there they scored when they ran it in from the four to push their lead to 28-14. Maldonado who gained 175 yds rushing in the game scored his second touchdown with 2:40 left in the game. This time the speedy QB weaved his way for a 50-score to again cut the lead down to eight.

The Knights ended the Crusaders final hopes when their QB got loose and scored from midfield as he picked his way the Crusaders. When they added the two-point conversion the Knights earned a 36-20 victory. The Crusaders loss brings their record to 0-1 on the season.