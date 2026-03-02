Crusaders earn playoff spot

On Tuesday night, Feb. 25 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders took the floor with their playoff hopes on the line, securing a win in their last scheduled game, as they hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh. The Goldbacks came into the game with a playoff spot already locked up with a 9-10 record and a 5-2 record in league play.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 8-11 season record and a 3-4 record in in league play. They needed to beat the Goldbacks who beat the Crusaders 38-36 last week to qualify for a playoff berth.

Ndja, Nwigwe and Theokas score big for the Crusaders

The Crusaders jumped out to a an 11-3 first-quarter lead with a great defensive effort. Senior Fabrice Ndja got the Crusaders offense going scoring five of his 10 points in the game in the quarter.

In the second and third quarters, the Crusaders front line took control of the boards and the defense maintained their inspired play as the they pulled to a 31-20 lead by the end of the third. Crusader sophomore center Dozie Nwigwe kept the teams offense going scoring 10 of his 18 points in the game during the middle two periods.

In the fourth quarter, senior forward Charlie Theokas scored six of his nine as he repeatedly drove to the basket scoring and drawing fouls.

Crusaders head to Kingston



The Crusaders 44-33 victory over the Goldbacks brings their season mark to 9-11 and more importantly gives them a spot in the playoffs this year. The Crusaders will travel to Kingston on Thursday, March 5, for a semi-final match up with the number-one seeded Tigers. The Crusaders and the Tigers split their home and away series this year with the visiting team winning both times.