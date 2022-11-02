Gun threat puts Goshen High School into hold-in-place

Goshen High School went into hold-in-place the morning of Wednesday, November 2, when a student reported a gun threat received via Snapchat.

Snapchat is a social media app that allows users to send photo, video, and chat messages that automatically delete after being opened.

The threat was sent from a student stating that he or she was “bouta shoot up the school.”

The student who received the message informed family members, who immediately contacted Village of Goshen Police.

The school went into hold-in-place for approximately 30 minutes while police investigated. The threat was found to be non-credible, and police were able to determine who sent it.

“The student admitted to sending the message in response to an alleged TikTok challenge,” Goshen Central School District said in an online statement. Tiktok is a social media app where users share and watch short-form videos.

This incident is one of at least three violent threats sent via cell phone between Goshen Central School District students this year. On October 8, Goshen High School went into a four-hour hold-in-place after students received a threat via AirDrop about “shooting up the school.”

The following evening, on October 9, multiple students received a bomb threat via AirDrop during the middle school dance, causing the event to be evacuated and end early while police investigated. Two seventh graders were charged with felonies and given appearance tickets for family court in response to the bomb threat.