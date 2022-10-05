Warwick schools postpone all Newburgh extracurriculars after NFA shooting

Warwick Valley Central School district is postponing all future extracurriculars in Newburgh, following a shooting that occurred Friday, September 30, as the football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) was ending.

The shooting occurred in the NFA parking lot, where a fight had broken out. According to Newburgh Free Academy’s website, the shooting happened “outside of the security perimeter” of the game.

At least five shots were fired, and three gunshot victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to City of Newburgh Police Chief Anthony W. Geraci.

The three victims are city of Newburgh residents: a 41-year-old female who was shot in the foot, a 19-year-old female who was shot in the thigh, and a 21-year-old male who was shot in the ankle. All were sent to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

There were approximately 2,000 spectators at the game.

Warwick’s teams got home safely, the district announced in an update late Friday evening. At the same time, WVCSD said it would temporarily postpone all extracurriculars in Newburgh.

“We don’t claim to be experts on all the challenges Newburgh, and particularly the City of Newburgh is facing,” said Warwick Superintendent David Leach. “But we are aware of other shootings recently and other tragedies recently, and we just don’t feel comfortable at this time participating in extracurricular or athletic events there until we have a better comfort level in terms of the security and safety measures. And that’s not a criticism of Newburgh Enlarged City School District at all; it’s just the reality of the situation.”

Leach added: “I have to protect my 3,700 students here until I get a better picture, and have more assurances that they’ll be safe.”

The Monroe Woodbury Central School District followed suit on Tuesday, October 4. “For the remainder of the fall season, Monroe-Woodbury teams will no longer travel to Newburgh for athletic competitions,” MWCSD Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said in a message to parents. The district plans to work with Newburgh to find alternate locations, and will reevaluate the decision as winter sports approach.

“The safety of our school community, including our student-athletes, coaches, bus drivers and family members, remains our first and most important priority, whether here on the M-W campus or while traveling to other schools,” she added.

Warwick schools are offering extra mental health support and resources to its students. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child’s principal for assistance.

Warwick’s athletic director also talked to the football players and cheer leaders who were at the game. “They had a pretty candid conversation about what transpired, and to make sure that kids know that we’re here to support them,” added Leach.

On October 1, City of Newburgh Police released a photo of two “persons of interest” related to the shooting. As of press time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can contact City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.