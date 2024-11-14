Warwick issues update on Jennings Creek Fire

This morning Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said the Jennings Creek Fire at Greenwood Lake and Sterling Forest State Park is now 40% contained. Power has also been restored to the East Shore Road area and it is not expected to be turned back off unless absolutely necessary.

Dwyer attributed the progress to favorable winds, low temperatures, and the strategic burning of fuel sources at certain sections of Sterling Forest. He said Thursday’s plan was to continue to “backburn” a section of forest “between 32 Edgemere Ave along a carefully constructed fire barrier line heading eastward one quarter of a mile away from Wah Ta Wah Park and then wrapping back south in the direction of Blue Lake.” This will involve the intentional burning of about 1,000 acres and additional smoke may waft into the village as a result.

For Friday, Nov. 15, Dwyer said the plan is to burn more fuel sources in a section of woods from Long Meadow Road inward, impacting the area “east of Sterling Forest from the Old Forge Road area south to Blue Lake.” Again, residents may be hit by smoke, as another 1,000+ acres will have to be burned.

For those adversely affected by the potential smoke conditions, the town said residents can go to the American Legion on Mountain Lakes Lane, which is being used as a temporary shelter staffed by the American Red Cross.

East Shore Road, from 32 Edgemere to the entrance of Forest Knolls, will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Residents traveling to or from home and for essential travel may go through Awosting Road on the New Jersey end.