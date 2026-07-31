Village of Kiryas Joel withdraws petition to annex Ace Farm

The Village of Kiryas Joel withdrew its petition to annex Ace Farm from the Town and Village of Woodbury. Woodbury Village Mayor Andrew Giacomazza, who announced the news at a recent village board meeting, expressed doubt that this would be the last time a petition is made to annex the land.

“I don’t think it’s over,” Giacomazza said. “This could mean another annexation application is coming in. I don’t know when, but for the time being, the clock will then have to start again...Thankfully I don’t have to worry about anybody voting down on this board [in regards to] us serving as lead agency.”

In October 2025, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation declared the Village of Woodbury as lead agency responsible for reviewing the proposed annexation’s environmental impacts.

Village seeks grant for food dehydrators to turn food scraps into grounds for composting

The village is applying for a $89,850 grant for the “Woodbury Green Again” project, which would finance 100 Mill food dehydrators used to turn food scraps into nutrient-dense grounds used for composting, Lisa Hintze, chairperson of the Climate Smart Taskforce said.

Trustee Susan Ciriello resigns

Trustee Susan Fries-Cirieallo is resigning from the village board after for years of service. Absent from the meeting, Fries-Ciriello provided the board with a note, explaining her reason for resigning.

“I have made the heartbreaking decision to resign for deeply personal reasons,” Fries-Ciriello stated. “After much reflection and many difficult conversations, I know this is the choice that is ultimately best for my children and myself, and it is without question one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made or had to make...I have loved this community with all my heart and I am incredibly proud to work alongside dedicated colleagues, passionate residents who care deeply about preserving everything that makes Woodbury such a special place to call home.”

Giacomazza appointed Stephanie Powell, who is running for Village Trustee in the upcoming fall election, to fill the vacant seat, which is set to expire at the end of this year.