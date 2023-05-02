Tuxedo Park. Reggie Bar celebrates first anniversary

Reggie Bar recently welcomed fellow revelers to its first-year anniversary celebration.

The event featured music by Fire & Gasoline, a local two-piece band who shared the porch with friends. Beer, wine and cider were served, and a special wine-based Margarita cocktail was also offered.

Casa Birria, a Queens restaurant with a specialty food truck, was on hand for culinary delights.

Reggie Bar, “Voted #1 Bar in Tuxedo,” was founded by Brad Ewing.

“Tuxedo needed a place to go, have a casual drink and meet with friends, so we decided to open Reggie,” Ewing said. “It has been a wonderful experience and we welcome friends and neighbors to join in the fun.”

Reggie Bar is a recent addition to the revitalization in Tuxedo’s historic downtown. Reggie offers beer, wine and cider and is a gathering place for local community groups, artists and friends.

The bar is open, Thursday-Saturday nights and features vinyl night on Thursdays.

At the request of the owners of Reggie Bar, the Town Board recently passed a local law allowing for food trucks within the town with a special permit. An effort that will certainly spurn more downtown events and celebrations.

For more information on Reggie Bar, visit _reggiebar_ on Instagram. For information on food trucks in Tuxedo, email the Town of Tuxedo at buildingclerk@tuxedogov.org.