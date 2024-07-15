Trustees review water supply rules as summer heats up

The Woodbury Village Board debated the necessity and purpose of maintaining a moratorium on certain building and construction approvals for the purpose of conserving its water supply at its July 11 meeting.

Trustee James Freiband questioned the intention of the law, saying that, as written, it maintains the status quo on development rather than its intent to address the deficit in the pumping capacity of the village water system. Freiband claimed the average daily pumping is below the capacity the village can produce and that the code needs language to justify further restrictions on development.

The village attorney clarified that when the law was first proposed it was to limit development while the village searched for additional water sources. She noted that the village is doing its due diligence and can refer the proposed local law to the Orange County Planning Department for comment.

Freiband also suggested the board seek outside consultation to analyze the village’s pumping capacity. Trustee Matthew Fabbro agreed, noting such action could protect the village from potential lawsuits.

Commenting on the matter, Michael Phillips, water and wastewater treatment plant operator and superintendent, said, “We don’t have the money to have someone come in and tell me something I already know.”

In regards to capacity, during public comment, a resident provided insight on how to calculate water supply in accordance with New York State law, claiming that it has to be determined with the largest source out of service, and urged the board to consider the whole picture.

Commenting on water consumption, Mayor Andrew Giacomazza reminded residents that the village is not in a water moratorium but encouraged residents to conserve nonetheless by taking such actions as limiting lawn watering. “I would love to see a summer without water restrictions,” said Giacomazza.

Ethics Committee

During the meeting, the board moved to set August 1 as the date for interviewing potential candidates for the newly formed Ethics Committee. The board discussed the possibility of delaying the interviews until all background checks on the candidates are received. The attorney advised the board that interviews could be scheduled before background information is received but the checks would need to be completed before the interviews are conducted.

Fabbro raised the issue of the Ethics Committee having a diverse political make-up, citing the requirement that no more than two members of the Ethics Committee may be enrolled or registered members of the same political party.

“This committee cannot be political. Once we pick these members it has to be about ethics,” said Fabbro.

Other business

During the meeting, the village of Woodbury accepted the resignation of building inspector assistant Maria Rubio. Commenting on her service, Giacomazza said, “She really is the heart and soul of that department. She’s been there for so long and she is going to be missed. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”