Town of Monroe to provide Dial-a-Ride service to the Town of Chester and the Village of South Blooming Grove

After terminating its Dial-a-Ride agreement with the Town of Woodbury following a financial dispute, the Town of Monroe is moving to extend its transportation service to the Town of Chester and the Village of South Blooming Grove.

During a special meeting on July 6, the Monroe Town Board authorized Town Supervisor Maureen Richardson and Town Attorney Darius Chafizadeh to negotiate and execute the agreement with both neighboring municipalities.

Richardson said the town will provide transportation services to residents in the Town of Chester only in the Monroe-Woodbury sector. As for the Village of South Blooming Grove, Richardson said the town will offer stops within the Town of Monroe and Kiryas Joel, using its existing routes.

“These agreements are intended to improve mobility for residents of all participating municipalities by increasing access to medical appointments, employment, shopping and other essential services,” Richardson said. “In addition, these partnerships would strengthen regional cooperation while generating additional revenue for the Town of Monroe through annual contractual service agreements with each participating municipality. This revenue would help support and enhance the continued operation and long-term sustainability of the Dial-a-Ride program.”

Chafizadeh said the town has been in correspondence with officials in both municipalities regarding costs. He noted that the Village of South Blooming Grove is adding two new buses at a price of $100,000.

Richardson said contract costs for the Town of Chester will not exceed the discounted price of $13,000, adding that the contract will go into 2029 at the request of the board. She added that the Town of Chester would discuss pricing at its future meetings and will get back to the town afterwards.