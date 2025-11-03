Three running for two seats on Tuxedo Town Council

Christopher Dollbaum

Why are you running for Tuxedo Council?

I’m running for re-election to continue the progress we’ve made in Tuxedo over the past several years. A key focus has been economic revitalization — attracting new businesses to our town, especially in the Hamlet and Southfields areas. I believe every resident deserves access to quality local options for dining, shopping, and recreation. By actively engaging with regional investors and small business owners, we’ve laid the foundation for a local economy that reflects the character and needs of our community.

As a taxpayer and homeowner myself, I understand the importance of fiscal responsibility. That’s why I’ve taken an active role in our annual budgeting process, working to keep Tuxedo’s property taxes among the lowest in Orange County. At the same time, I’ve helped expand essential town services. I’ve personally negotiated contracts with Rockland Paramedic Services and Interstate Waste, securing improved services at reduced or controlled costs — clear examples of how smart governance delivers real results.

I also believe strong communities are built not just through infrastructure and budgets, but through connection. I’ve been a strong advocate for expanding Tuxedo’s recreational and cultural offerings. Events like the Fall Festival, Summer Concert Series, Line Dancing, and the annual Fishing Derby bring families and neighbors together, creating lasting memories and strengthening our shared sense of community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If re-elected, my top priorities will be: continuing economic revitalization, expanding town programming through the recreation department, and maintaining low taxes.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

My experience on the board and as a lifelong resident gives me a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to our residents. Having lived in Southfields, the Hamlet, and Eagle Valley, I bring a unique perspective on the needs of each district. My professional background in budgeting, contract negotiations, and marketing equips me to deliver on these goals and continue building a stronger, more vibrant Tuxedo.

Deirdre Murphy

Why are you running for Tuxedo Council?

I’m running for a second term on the Tuxedo Town Council to build on the progress we’ve made and to continue shaping a stronger future for our town.

During my first term we have made many inroads moving Tuxedo Forward:

• Tuxedo Farms Project Approved - 1,600 new homes over 5-10 years

• Revitalized Parks & Recreation - Powerhouse Park Renovation and Ramapo Riverwalk initiatives

• Responsible Budget Management

• Stronger Code & Safety Enforcement

• Initiating State and Local Grant Efforts

More work need to be done to sustain and strengthen all of these accomplishments and activities to keep the momentum of revitalization and growth in Tuxedo.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Hamlet Revitalization

• Safe, walkable sidewalks with landscaping and lighting

• Creative parking solutions to support local businesses

• Infrastructure upgrades for safety and beautification

2. Parks and Recreation

• Powerhouse Park restoration and expansion

• Planning for a Ramapo Riverwalk

• Establish areas for community gathering and events, including a Senior Center

3. Economic Development

• Strategic outreach to business owners and landlords

• Partnering with key agencies and officials, including: Senator Skoufis, Office of Economic Development, Orange County Partnership & Tourism, MTA and NYS DOT

• Current initiatives: Revitalization at “The Junction” Plans for a new coffee shop at the Train Station

• Over $12 million in grant applications submitted to support local growth

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have over 30 years experience as a Corporate Executive managing multi-million dollar projects from concept to execution. I have experience in business planning to include: development, forecasting, budgeting and project management.

Tuxedo needs smart planning, targeted investment, and long-term vision. My background in Business and Product Development enables me to deliver clear and actionable plans for revitalization and growth to the residents of Tuxedo.

John Sandak

Why are you running for Tuxedo Council?

I’m running for Town Council because I care deeply about Tuxedo’s future and believe in thoughtful, forward-looking leadership. I want to help move redevelopment projects forward and ensure our town grows in ways that benefit all residents.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected, my top priorities will be:

1. Listening to community concerns and being a strong voice for residents.

2. Supporting economic growth by creating clear, welcoming guidelines for new businesses.

3. Expanding parks and recreation by investing in spaces that bring us together.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I bring a fresh perspective, a commitment to meaningful change, and an open mind. I’m ready to listen, lead, and make a difference. I’m excited to announce my candidacy for the Tuxedo Town Board on Nov. 4, 2025.

I’ve proudly called Tuxedo home for 21 years. My wife and I raised our two boys here, and I’ve been involved in our community, especially through youth sports and recreation.

When my oldest son took an interest in baseball, I became a coach, umpire, and eventually President of Tuxedo Little League. I led my youngest son’s team to the 2019 Suffern Little League Poppe Tournament Championship and created the Tuxedo Travel Team, giving kids the unforgettable experience of playing at Boulders Stadium. To keep that spirit alive, I launched a summer sandlot league that still runs today, continuing to bring families together.

Currently, I serve on the Tuxedo Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and volunteer at town events like the Fall Festival, Turkey Trot, Fishing Derby, and youth basketball. I’m also a fire police officer and peace officer with Tuxedo Park Fire Department Company 1.

In my free time, I enjoy fishing and being part of the Tuxedo Fishing Club, appreciating our town’s natural beauty.

My vision for Tuxedo:

• Expand local recreation

• Welcome new businesses

• Support Tuxedo Reserve development

• Champion revitalization projects

With change comes opportunity. Let’s embrace it while protecting what makes Tuxedo special. On Nov. 4, I humbly ask for your vote. Let’s move Tuxedo forward together. Thank you.