The last procession for an officer and a brother

A funeral mass was held for NYPD mounted police officer Francis Gaynor at the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr in Warwick on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. Officer Gaynor passed away as a result of a 9/11 illness.

Mounted units from as far away as Massachusetts and Delaware along with police officers from NYPD and other departments escorted the procession to the church.

A riderless horse with boots reversed in the stirrups is guided along Sanfordville Road during the funeral procession held for NYPD mounted police officer Francis Gaynor.