Rushmore Memorial Library turns 100

The Woodbury Historical Society celebrated the 100th birthday of the historic Rushmore Memorial Library Building on Saturday, July 27.

The Rushmore Memorial Library, now the home of the Woodbury Historical Society, opened in 1924 and served Woodbury for more than 50 years as its first library until the construction of today’s library building, which also houses the Senior Center.

In honor of this milestone, the Historical Society invited Woodbury residents to an open house featuring the history of the building, the Rushmore family, and other materials detailing the region’s local history.

Joining the festivities and celebrations were Woodbury Supervisor Kate Luciani, Deputy Supervisor Tim Finnegan, and Councilmember Teresa Luongo. As noted by Luciani, the town board, Historical Society President Alex Prizgintas, Vice President Neil Crouse, town historian Leslie Rose, and other Woodbury Historical Society members showed up in vintage Ford Model T’s and some other classic vehicles. The Woodbury Town Board came all decked out in 1920s attire to further celebrate the day.

In a statement, Luciani also thanked the Town of Woodbury Police and Assemblyman Chris Eachus (D-99) for their attendance and support.

“I was so pleased to see so many new and old faces joining us in Sunday’s festivities,” said Alex Prizgintas, the historical society’s president. “We were so honored to have Assemblyman Christopher Eachus present us with a New York State proclamation commemorating our 100th anniversary along with Town Supervisor Kathryn Luciani, Concilwoman Teresa Luongo, and Councilman Tim Finnegan who all dressed in period attire! Even two of Woodbury’s police were present to manage traffic.”

Prizgintas noted that the open house was so successful that the historical society is now giving it careful consideration to become an annual event.

He also issued a call out to anyone with local historical connections. “The Society is always looking for additional information about current and former residents, businesses, organizations, and all facets that make our community special. If you have photos, letters, postcards of any additional information, please stop by to share your information,” said Prizgintas. “We are here to serve our town and always eager to hear from local residents.”

The Woodbury Historical Society, at 543 Route 32, Highland Mills, is open Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.