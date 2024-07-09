Celebrate Rushmore Memorial Library’s 100th birthday July 27

To commemorate its 100th birthday, the Woodbury Historical Society invites the public to tour the Rushmore Memorial Library building from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Located at 543 Route 32 in Highland Mills, the historical society will showcase artifacts relevant to the Rushmore family, Rushmore Estate and the library’s history.

The story of the library begins with Charles E. Rushmore, for whom Mount Rushmore is named (though Rushmore himself did not choose the name). Following his work as a lawyer in South Dakota, Rushmore traveled to Woodbury to tend to the health of his wife, Jeanette Carpenter. In time, the couple settled in Highland Mills and built the Carmore Estate in 1908, known best today as the Rushmore Estate Bed & Breakfast.

At the time, Woodbury did not have a library building so the Rushmores enlisted the skills of noted local contractor Charles Gregory and in July 1924 the structure opened as a private library operated by a board of trustees and manned with volunteers.

Following Rushmore’s passing in 1931, the branch was officially designated as the Rushmore Memorial Library. Then, in 1985, the present-day library and senior center was built in Highland Mills and the old library structure entered its next chapter as the home of the town historian and the Woodbury Historical Society. Since then, its mission continues to encourage the preservation of local history in the town of Woodbury.

As for the tour later this month, light food and refreshments will be served outdoors, and visitors may park either at the historical society or the post office next door. For more information, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.