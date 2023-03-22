Orange County. Vietnam War Veterans Day observance

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Veterans Committee will host its third annual Thank You and Memorial Ceremony in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 at 10:30 a.m. at The Cornwall Yacht Club. The ceremony will offer prayer, the reading of the 68 Vietnam soldiers from Orange County who never came home, and the playing of Taps.

The event will be held in partnership with The Cornwall Yacht Club, Mental Health Association in Orange County, Inc. Joseph P. Dwyer - Vet2Vet Program, Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club, Newburgh Free Academy Air Force JROTC Color Guard, Vincent Serrano member of Marine Corps League Greater Newburgh Detachment #249, and WALL Radio.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29 as a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

In early 2017, Congress passed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, establishing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The holiday is also known as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The day is an opportunity to recognize and give thanks for all who served during the Vietnam War, including those who were wounded, gave their lives, or went missing. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is the hero’s welcome they never received. It underscores the need to heal their painful wounds and allows us the occasion to pause and give respect, admiration, and thanks to the patriotic men and women who sacrificed so much in service to their nation.

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties is a Level V Community Partner of “We Honor Veterans,” a campaign developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Military and servicemen, women, and families are gratefully acknowledged through this program with an aim to create a Veteran-centered organization through education, strategic partnership, resources, and Veteran recognition. Their mission is to serve the Nation’s Veterans who have served us.

If you or someone you know could benefit from hospice care, please contact Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties at 845-561-6111 or log onto www.hospiceoforange.com.