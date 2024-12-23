Orange County issues Code Blue, opens warming centers

With overnight temperatures dropping to single digits this week, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus wants to remind residents that the county has established three warming centers that can provide shelter, hot meals, and resources for those in need during the winter months.

On Dec. 23 the county issued a Code Blue alert, which is designated when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less (including wind chill factor) during the evening hours between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. During a code blue alert, anyone may stay at one of the county-designated warming stations during those cold overnight hours. After-hour calls will be answered by 311, so if someone calls after 5 p.m., they will be housed overnight (no restrictions).

“Our priority is to ensure the well-being of our community during these freezing temperatures,” said Neuhaus. “When a Code Blue alert is in effect, I urge all Orange County residents to take precautions.”

County warming stations

Middletown: The doors to the warming station at 8-10 Mulberry Street in Middletown open from 9 to 9:30 p.m., and lock after that time. After 9:30 p.m., guests can go to the police station, and they will bring them over. Room is based on a first come, first serve basis, with space for up to 30 guests, ages 18 and up. Dinner is served between 9 and 10 p.m., with lights out at 10 p.m. Guests must leave by 9 a.m. For questions, call 845-281-9519.

Port Jervis: The warming station at 31 West Main St. in Port Jervis opens its doors from 8 to 10 p.m.; guests must leave by 7 a.m. Anyone who comes in after 10 p.m. may enter by going to the police department, who will escort the guest in. Amenities include a hot dinner, a shower, and some donated clothes. This shelter can accommodate guests as young at 15. For more information, call 845-649-8720 during daytime hours or 845-856-1033 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Newburgh: The warming station at 13 Bridge St. in Newburgh is open year-round for adults only. Doors close at 9:30 p.m. Those coming later may enter with a police escort or with an arranged discharge from the hospital. Breakfast and dinner are served. For questions, call 845-563-0713.

“Keep in mind, our senior citizens are at higher risk for hypothermia,” said Neuhaus. “I encourage residents to check on their elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives during the cold weather to make sure their heating systems are working, they are keeping warm, and they have supplies and any medicines they need. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call 311.”

Orange County Department of Social Services and Mental Health Commissioner Lacey Trimble added, “Prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures is extremely dangerous for individuals experiencing homelessness. We are lucky to have teams of dedicated and caring people at the Department of Social Services, partner agencies, and faith-based organizations that provide support and help to meet the needs of our community’s most vulnerable residents during these extremely cold temperatures, even after hours.”