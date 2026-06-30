Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus honors Woodbury resident as ‘Citizen of the Month’

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus has named Liam Gaffney, a town of Woodbury resident and coordinator of the Monroe Woodbury Community Coalition, as Orange County’s Citizen of the Month for July, in honor of his dedication to community collaboration and youth empowerment.

Neuhaus praised Gaffney’s leadership and long-term commitment to service. “Liam’s dedication to his community is not only impressive for someone his age, but also inspiring,” said Neuhaus. “He has a remarkable ability to bring people together, create meaningful programs, and motivate others to get involved.”

The Monroe Woodbury Community Coalition was created to help spread awareness and give the public information about community resources that are available. Gaffney shared why he started it and the lasting impact it has had.

“What is now the Monroe Woodbury Community Coalition began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a single pamphlet, created to close the gap between the resources our community needed and the awareness residents had on them,” said Gaffney. “We work with over 40 municipalities, non-profits, and other community organizations to make this community stronger. I appreciate everyone that has worked with us to better our community.”

Gaffney, who graduated from Iona University in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, organized the “Crusaders Committed to Education Day.” The annual event provides students with a full day of educational programming, career exploration, and connections to community resources.

“Young people like Liam are helping build the next chapter of Orange County,” Neuhaus added. “His vision, energy, and genuine care for others reflect the very best of our community, and I am proud to honor him as a Citizen of the Month.”

Earlier this year, Gaffney joined the Board of Directors of the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County (ADAC), where he contributes his insight and energy to advancing prevention, education, and recovery efforts that support individuals and families across the County. His leadership has earned the admiration of colleagues, including ADAC Executive Director MaryAlice Kovatch, who nominated him for the Citizen of the Month honor.

“What makes Liam truly deserving is not only what he has accomplished, but how he has accomplished it,” said Kovatch. “While balancing the responsibilities of being a full-time college student, he consistently demonstrated humility, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to community service. He has become a connector, a leader, and an advocate for opportunities that benefit youth and families across Monroe-Woodbury and beyond.”

To nominate someone for Citizen of the Month, email PressContact@orangecountygov.com with the subject line: Citizen of the Month Nomination. Please include the nominee’s name, hometown, accomplishments, the reason for your nomination, and any other relevant information.