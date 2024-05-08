Neuhaus updates town on safety, preservation efforts

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus shared updates on the county’s efforts to improve safety, reduce costs, and ensure land preservation during the town of Monroe’s May 6 town board meeting.

Commenting on his family history and personal connection to Monroe, Neuhaus emphasized the county’s commitment to preserving open spaces through legislation. Later in the meeting, the town board approved a resolution requesting that state representatives of Orange County residents introduce or sponsor legislation that will add Orange County towns and cities as designated communities eligible to establish community presentation funds. According to the resolution, these funds may be used for the development of parks, preservation of open spaces, and other related purposes.

Community safety was another issue highlighted by the county executive. Neuhaus shared that several school districts are adding a special camera to their buses that will better enable them to capture and issue tickets to motorists who pass a stopped school bus. He encouraged all districts to take part in the program, which he noted would not come at a cost to them.

Neuhaus also commented on general driving behavior and the need for better enforcement. “We need to start holding people accountable.”

During his presentation, Neuhaus spoke highly of the county, noting its lower tax rate, smaller government and reduced debt. He also commended the county government for its bipartisan cooperation. “We can make things happen here,” said Neuhaus. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Trees

During the meeting, the town board continued its public hearing on tree preservation regulations. Concerns raised included how to inform the public as well as tree removal services about the legislation and whether the law could be exploited. In addition, although the board agreed that exceptions for solar and other eco-friendly projects were appropriate, Councilwoman Maureen Richardson noted that there are no substitutes for trees or forests. The town board voted to keep open the public hearing on this matter.

Grant opportunities

The town of Monroe is investing in local infrastructure and has authorized Supervisor Anthony Cardone to submit a Community Development Block Grant for the replacement of sidewalks in need of repair in the Horizon Heights development. In addition, the town passed a resolution to use local funds required to match the 25% of the project cost for the purchase of three generators, should the town be approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. These generators would serve two water districts as well as Monroe Town Hall.

The town board also expressed a commitment to investing in local entertainment and cultural programs. The town of Monroe will use the $4,999 it was awarded through the Municipal Tourism Grant Agreement with Orange County for its Food Truck Festivals and Trunk or Treat event. Per the suggestion of Councilwoman Mary Bingham, the Monroe Town Board also agreed to donate $500 to Museum Village and supported Cardone’s motion to contribute $8,000 toward the town’s Independence Day fireworks display.

Short-term rentals

Short-term rentals were another key part of the meeting, as three public hearings were held for short-term rental applications. Although the three properties represented different locations and sizes, many of the concerns expressed by the board and public were the same for all. Notably, Monroe residents and the board voiced their worry over these properties’ potential impact on their neighbors’ privacy as well as increased noise from visiting guests. The public hearings for the properties, located on Lakes Road, Front Street and Ruby Road, respectively, will remain open.