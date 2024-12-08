Neuhaus announces the approval of $1 million in CDBG funding

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus has announced that nine municipalities have been approved for a total of more than $1 million through the 2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Through our dedicated Office of Community Development, the County partners with municipalities to ensure that they can access the most effective resources, including federal grant programs,” said Neuhaus. “This is a huge accomplishment for our community and will allow municipalities to address important local needs.”

Since 1974, CDBG has helped to fund infrastructure, ADA accessibility, and community development needs.

“Orange County is glad to participate in and bring awareness to this important funding program and we are grateful for the positive impact it has in many of our municipalities,” Neuhaus added.

According to the Orange County Director of Community Development Nicole Andersen, this year’s CDBG awards are particularly special. “2024 is the 50th anniversary of the inception of the CDBG program at HUD,” said Andersen. “Orange County and communities across the country are celebrating the CDBG program’s success over the last 50 years with the goal to bring renewed awareness to the federal investment necessary to sustain CDBG.”

The following CDBG projects have been approved by Neuhaus, the CDBG Advisory Committee, and the Orange County Legislature. These projects will be submitted to HUD as part of Orange County’s 2025 Housing and Community Development Annual Action Plan.

Orange County Community Development Block Grant Awards:

• Town of Chester: Carpenter Community Park ADA accessibility improvements — $95,550.

• Town of Deerpark: Construction of pickleball courts — $174,760.

• Village of Florida: Village Hall and Senior Center ADA accessibility improvements — $75,795.

• Village of Maybrook: ADA sidewalks and curb ramps — $155,000.

• Village of Monroe: ADA sidewalks and curb ramps — $175,000.

• Village of Walden: Pleasant Avenue ADA sidewalks — $175,000.

• Town of Wallkill: Excelsior Avenue drainage and pavement improvements — $170,000.

• Town of Warwick: Winslow Therapeutic Riding Program for adults with disabilities — $25,000.

• Village of Warwick: ADA-compliant sidewalks on Wheeler Avenue — $148,420.

The complete 2025 Action Plan and 2025-2029 Con Plan is available on the Community Development webpage at bit.ly/4fkGWGB.

According to the county, the HUD-funded federal CDBG program serves the municipalities that participate in the Orange County CDBG Urban County Consortium, which is every municipality in Orange County, except for the cities of Newburgh, Middletown, and Port Jervis; the village of Kiryas Joel; and the town of Palm Tree.

The county explained that CDBG entitlement funds have been allocated on a formula basis to Orange County annually since 1974 and administered by the Orange County Office of Community Development. The county described the CDBG program as a way to “develop sustainable communities for people of low- and moderate-income (LMI), thereby improving the housing, quality of life, and economic conditions of Orange County.” In this instance, the income level is defined by HUD as a household with income that is less than 80% of area median income. Orange County says it prioritizes CDBG funding areas in census block group areas “where the percentage of LMI persons is 48.8% or higher.” Eligible activities include public facilities and infrastructure.