‘Movies on the Lawn’ returns June 26

Monroe Free Library’s “Movies on the Lawn” series returns June 26 with a screening of “Night at the Museum.”

Showings take place on the lawn adjacent to the Monroe Free Library and will begin between sunset and sundown. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks.

This year’s Movies on the Lawn lineup includes:

Friday, June 26: “Night at the Museum”

Friday, July 17: “The Garfield Movie”



Friday, Aug. 7: “Ratatouille”

Friday, Sept. 11: “Jurassic Park”

All films are weather permitting, with rain dates scheduled for each showing. In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the library’s website and social media channels.

For more information about Movies on the Lawn, showtimes and rain dates, call 845-783-4411 or visit www.monroefreelibrary.org. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and all things MFL and learn more about additional library services and programs by visiting the library website.