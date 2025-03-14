Monroe police to offer free self-defense course for women

The Monroe Police Department will be offering a four-day self defense class for women on March 25, March 27, April 1 and April 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith’s Clove Park.

According to the police department, this course will include discussions on risk reduction, the basics of hands-on defense training, and ground defense techniques. The department added that while this is suitable for women of all ages, they recommend participants be at least 16 years of age, since “mature” topics will be discussed.

Participation will be provided on a first come, first served basis. To register for this course, call or email the police department at 845-782-8644 or m.berke@monroepd.org. Additional details will be provided upon registration.