Monroe native in quarantine in Neb. after being on cruise ship where hantavirus outbreak occurred

Monroe native Jake Rosmarin, who was a passenger aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of hantavirus last month, arrived at the National Quarantine Unit in Nebraska on Monday.

“The repatriation flight was smooth, and I safely made it to the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha,” Rosmarin said on Facebook. “It’s been a very long few days, but hopefully I can start giving more updates again soon. A special thank you as well to University of Nebraska Medical Center and the City of Omaha for welcoming us and helping ensure we are safe and cared for.”

On Tuesday morning, he told NBC’s “Today” he does not have the virus and feels good.

During a CNN segment with Anderson Cooper, Rosmarin, who is expected to be in quarantine for 42 days, said he is enjoying exercise equipment in his room and has been receiving care packages, including new clothes.

Rosmarin began sharing his experience on May 3 on his social media channels after Hantavirus had broken out on the ship.

“We’re not just a story,” he said in a May 7 Instagram post. “We’re not just headlines. We’re people with families...all we want right now is to feel safe, to have clarity and to get home.”

Since the Dutch expedition ship set sail from Argentina on April 1 three passenger deaths have been attributed to the virus with others showing possible signs of infection, according to Rosmarin and the Associated Press. Anchored near Cape Verde, Africa on May 7, the ship’s next destination was the Canary Islands for medical screening and repatriation. That is where Rosmarin got off the ship and “felt a bit of relief,” he told NBC.

According to the World Health Organization, Hantavirus can spread by inhaling contaminated rodent droppings though human-to-human transmission is uncommon.

Attempts to obtain comment from Rosmarin were unsuccessful by deadline.