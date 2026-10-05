Monroe Free Library to host The Great Monroe Book Bash

Monroe Free Library invites the community to celebrate the joy of reading at The Great Monroe Book Bash on Friday, Oct. 23, from 6–8:30 p.m. The free event will bring readers of all ages together for an evening filled with books, crafts, games, karaoke, activities, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new to read.

The Great Monroe Book Bash is designed to celebrate reading as something that is not only enriching, but also fun and social. Throughout the evening, guests can participate in book-themed activities, explore library resources, share their favorite reads, and connect with fellow readers.

Activities will take place throughout the library, with something happening for children, teens, and adults. Guests can enjoy Book Bingo, Scavenger Hunts, Make-Your-Own-Zine, reading encouragement activities, Kids Read Aloud, a Mini Bookshelf Craft, Books & Ballads karaoke, Book Fortune Telling, ‘Whatcha Reading’ Book Speed Dating, Book Tastings, an Orchestra of Stories, and more.

Draw something from your favorite book for a chance to win a prize

As part of the celebration, Monroe Free Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in its Book Cover Contest. Pick a favorite book and draw a character you love, an unforgettable scene, or a moment that jumped right off the page! Kids, teens, and adults are all invited to enter, and favorite drawings will win prizes and be announced during Book Bash.

“Reading is so much more than simply turning the pages of a book,” said Amanda Primiano, executive director of the Monroe Free Library. “It can bring people together, open the door to new ideas and experiences, and become a lifelong source of enjoyment. We want The Great Monroe Book Bash to celebrate all of that—and give our community a chance to have fun together around the books and stories they love.”

The Great Monroe Book Bash is free and open to the community. For more information, call 845-783-4411 or visit www.monroefreelibrary.org. Follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and additional information.