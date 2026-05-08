Monroe Free Library to Host community open house

Monroe Free Library invites the Monroe and Harriman community to an open house on Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event offers an engaging opportunity for residents of all ages to explore library services, participate in hands-on activities, and connect with staff and board members.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can take part in a variety of interactive activities designed for children and adults alike, including origami, sign language activities, adult crafts, Library Quest Scavenger Hunt, and trivia. These hands-on experiences highlight the library’s commitment to creativity, learning, and community connection.

In addition, attendees can attend brief informational presentations showcasing key library resources and services, including digital downloads, a tech petting zoo featuring library technology, and an overview of library services. Staff will be available throughout the event to answer questions and provide guidance on using library resources.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet Monroe Free Library staff and board members, enter a raffle for prizes, and enjoy light refreshments while exploring all the library has to offer.

The open house is designed to welcome both new and returning patrons to experience the full range of programs, services, and resources available at Monroe Free Library.

For more information, visit www.monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411. To stay informed about library programs, services, and events, follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram.