Monroe Free Library marketing head honored by the American Library Association

Monroe Free Library is proud to announce that Head of Marketing Elizabeth Walraven has received a 2026 PR Xchange Award from the American Library Association for her promotional work on the library’s 1970s Disco Party, part of its “Decades” series.

The PR Xchange Awards recognize outstanding library marketing materials nationwide. This year’s competition included more than 236 entries from over 100 institutions. Walraven’s submission was honored in the Special Events category in the $1–$5 million budget division.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the American Library Association,” said Walraven, who has served as head of marketing at Monroe Free Library for nearly four years. “This project was a true team effort, and a celebration of what libraries do best—bring people together through creativity, shared experiences, and accessible programming.”

The 1970s Disco Party, held May 16, 2025, was the featured event in the library’s six-month Decades series, which explored American culture and history from the 1950s to the present. The after-hours event drew approximately 90 patrons of all ages for an immersive evening of music, dancing, themed activities, and community celebration.

Designed as an intergenerational program, the event transformed the library into a 1970s disco experience and encouraged families, teens, and adults to engage with history in a fun and interactive way.

The award highlights Monroe Free Library’s commitment to innovative programming that fosters community connection and brings history to life.

For more information about Monroe Free Library, call 845-783-4411 or visit www.monroefreelibrary.org. Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and all things MFL and learn more about additional library services and programs by visiting their website.