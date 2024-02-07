Monroe Free Library kicks-off six-month ‘Around the World’ series

Start here and go anywhere with Monroe Free Library’s (MFL) new six-month series: Around the World with MFL. Beginning this March, MFL will provide patrons with a platform for exploration and discovery through community programs, collections, projects and resources highlighting the seven continents around the globe.

The series will focus on the unique cultures of each continent and hopes to encourage diversity within the community. Patrons can enjoy program and collection topics on the arts, music, languages, cultures, and foods of each continent; as well as books, databases, and free online resources that foster cultural awareness and appreciation.

Stop by the Around the World Kick-Off event on Saturday, February 17 between 1 and 3 p.m. to learn more about this series, pick up an Around the World passport and learn about raffle entries, get a take-and-make, take fun photos in front of a life-size map, learn about Mango Languages and much more!

Follow the library on Facebook and Instagram for Around the World updates and all things MFL. Learn more about library services and programs by visiting monroefreelibrary.org or calling 845-783-4411.