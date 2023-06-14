Meet the candidates for Woodbury mayor

Republicans in the Village of Woodbury will choose between the incumbent mayor, Andrew Giacomazza, and his challenger, John Kelemen, in this month’s GOP primary.

Both answered questions from The Photo News about their candidacy and their plans if successful in winning office this November.

The primary will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Woodbury Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills.

Early voting is from June 17 to 25 at two sites in Orange County: the Caroline Building (former Orange County Department of Social Services), 23 Hatfield Lane, Goshen; and the Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington St., Newburgh. (For early voting times, see the Orange County Board of Elections website at orangecountygov.com/783/Board-of-Elections.)

For John Kelemen’s responses, follow this link.

For Andrew Giacomazza’s responses, follow this link.