Andrew Giacomazza

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

I have served on the village’s zoning board and board of trustees, and I am the current incumbent sitting mayor for the Village of Woodbury. I have the experience in local government, as well as being a business owner in my professional life. These qualities allow me to serve the village residents and their needs.

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

The most pressing issues as I see are the sustainability of our water and sewer infrastructure balancing the need for community growth and desire to preserve open spaces. The Village of Woodbury has a “small town” charm that is worth preserving while also acknowledging the community’s need to grow in the future. Additionally, future U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations regarding PFAS compounds and lead and Copper are two distinct items that are going to require a steady and experienced hand to lead our residents through.

What do you see as the mayor’s primary role?

The mayor’s primary role is to facility the orderly and efficient operation of the village on behalf of our residents. The village government provides a large amount of services to our residents, such as water, sewer, highway, planning and land use, zoning, and building. These services are essential to the everyday lives of our residents, and under my leadership the past two years, the village has made significant improvements in each category.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

Our residents are involved in the ultimate decision-making process from the very beginning; they vote for who represents them. In addition, under my leadership, our village board has been 100 percent transparent, holds regular public hearings as required, and also allows multiple public comment sessions at every meeting. Lastly, I have spearheaded implementing one of the few “dual meeting” avenues for residents. Our meetings are both in person and virtual simultaneously, once again allowing the public unprecedented access and involvement with their elected officials.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the village any way you wanted, what would you want to do with it and why?

Water and sewer projects. This money would be a great help in our continued investment in our water and sewer infrastructure to make them sustainable for generations to come.