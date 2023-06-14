John Kelemen

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

As a lifelong Woodbury resident, I believe I am uniquely qualified for the position of mayor because I have witnessed firsthand how our community has evolved.

I, together with my four brothers, were fortunate enough to have been raised in Woodbury, where we enjoyed the benefits of a tight-knit community, a sound school district, and incomparable recreational facilities. Summer at “The Pond” led me to become a lifeguard, and in later years as chair of the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission.

My desire to stay in the community reinforced my decision to open my own small business in Central Valley, which I owned and operated for over 45 years. Through the years I have served on the Woodbury Town Council, volunteered as a Boy Scout Troop Committee member, president of the Woodbury Community Association, and most recently have been delivering meals to our seniors through Orange County Office of the Aging. What Woodbury has provided for me throughout my life, I am committed to returning by continued service.

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

The most pressing issue for the village is accessing and delivering sufficient water for our residents. In addition to addressing the problem of accessing adequate water, inflation has taken an immeasurable toll upon residents, making it incumbent upon the mayor and trustees to scrutinize budgets, take advantage of grant opportunities, and work together with other municipalities and agencies to ease the burden on taxpayers.

What do you see as the mayor’s primary role?

The mayor’s primary role is to provide leadership. While the mayor has specific responsibilities defined by law, including budgeting, crafting local legislation, and making key appointments to the zoning and planning boards, I consider the mayor’s role as much more.

The mayor’s first priority should be to implement those enhancements that support our quality of life and sense of community. A successful mayor must possess foresight and exercise strong leadership to establish a positive, respectful, and honest connection with village residents and employees. A mayor must listen, earn trust, and then identify initiatives and seek out funding to achieve agreed upon goals.

This role can only be fulfilled by establishing a positive and honest connection with the people in the community and doing everything possible to identify initiatives and search out funding to achieve our goals. In addition, the mayor must be the key liaison with the Town of Woodbury’s leadership so that there is a coordinated approach to providing the very best services to our community.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

Residents are our ultimate natural resource. As mayor, I would arrange for regular formal and informal opportunities for residents to share their needs and concerns. I would then make sure their ideas and solutions are fully considered.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the village any way you wanted, what would you want to do with it and why?

It is critical that funds be dedicated to services that are essential to our daily lives. I would put the $1 million grant toward upgrading our water supply system. The village is facing water restrictions because the cost of a new well-head has increased exponentially, and the village currently lacks the funds.