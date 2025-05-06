Local moms mean business

It’s no secret that running a business is hard work. And doing so while being a raising a family is considerably harder. Local business owners Tina Vergara and Anju Millan say they wouldn’t trade the balancing act for anything.

“I love to work, so I try my best to do work as a mother and business owner,” said Anju Millan, owner of Harriman Threading and Waxing in Harriman, N.Y.

“I have always taught my children to be independent and learn to rely on themselves. Owning a business is just one aspect of that ideology, and all of my children have pursued their interests with confidence,” said Tina Vergara, owner and operator of Revive and Refresh in Milford, Pa.

Vergara’s kids are now adults, but she now watches her grandaughter several days each week. She’s happy that she was able to show her kids, and now gradchild, how hard work pays off.

“They also understand that it takes dedication, time, and commitment to achieve success, and there will be challenges that need to be faced and overcome,” said Vergara. “I also taught them that it’s ok to make mistakes and fail in their endeavors. It’s all part of the process. It’s how we grow as individuals and as business owners. It is important to learn from mistakes and failures and keep going.”

Mom knows best

For Millan, believing in yourself is key to being a successful business owner. “Be independent,” se said. “You are the person who has to believe in yourself.”

It’s a trait she learned from her mother, who taughter her to “do what you love, work hard, and believe in yourself.”

Vergara, too, draws inspiration from her mother. The best advice she received was to “learn everything you can from anyone willing to teach you and use that knowledge to better yourself and others,” said Vergara. “Learn to be self-reliant and humble.”