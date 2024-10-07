Local leaders attend monument unveiling

On Sept. 27, the Orange County Veterans Service Agency recently honored the 40 Orange County residents who lost their lives during the Battle of the Hindenburg Line in World War I on September 29, 1918. This ceremony also included the unveiling of a new POW-MIA monument, which is located on the grounds of the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Craigville Road in Goshen.

Acording to the county, the 40 Orange County residents served in Companies E and L of the 107th Regiment of the 27th Division and perished during the Battle of the Hindenburg Line in northern France. The Hindenburg Line was a heavily fortified zone running several miles behind the active front between the north coast of France and Belgium.

For more information on the Orange County Veterans Service Agency, visit orangecountygov.com/624/Veterans-Service-Agency.