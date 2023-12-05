Local Irish dancer participates in regional competition

Sawyer Bowe, a six-year-old resident from Monroe, loves to perform Irish dance. And according to her family, has been dancing since she was just two years old. Most recently, Bowe represented the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance at the regional Mid-Atlantic Oireachtas held in Philadelphia the weekend of November 24.

Bowe placed 17th for the “Trad set under 7” category, earning an overall score of 99 (out of 300). She and her teammates also placed second in the “four hand” dance. According to her mother Shannon, Bowe’s favorite dance is the four hand. And that love helped earn her a spot at the national competition slated to take place in Texas in July 2024.

In addition to her love of Irish dance, Bowe, a student at Sapphire Elementary, also performs as a cheerleader for the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders. Congratulations and good luck next year!