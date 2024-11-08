Library seeks parking changes, new Story Walk path

Concerned that excessive ticketing has hindered patrons’ ability to enjoy the library, Monroe Free Library trustee Casey Auerbach addressed the Monroe Village Board at their November 4 meeting, asking them to reconsider ticketing policy for the three spots in front of the library.

According to Auerbach, the library has received 80 complaints from patrons who have been ticketed or were about to be ticketed because of a recent parking policy. He claimed that historically those spots were never part of any sort of parking arrangement and that it’s difficult for patrons to know the difference between those spots and other nearby spots that many use to park freely.

Auerbach suggested the board consider allowing those spots to be used for 30 minutes and referenced the board’s discussion earlier in the meeting of using chalk to enforce parking limits during the free parking holiday season. He explained that most patrons are just coming into the library to drop off books.

“Ultimately the message that we’re sending our patrons is that you have to pay to park to come and use the library that’s not really the message that we want to give to the environment to our patrons, especially in a situation where their tax dollars are already going to pay for our services.”

The board pointed out that the library has additional free spots and contended with Auerbach’s view that they be used by the staff. Trustee Andrew Ferraro argued that the staff should use the spaces on Smithfield Court. Mayor Neil Dwyer agreed, noting the village’s plans to add more parking and sidewalks to the area.

Auerbach argued that his focus was on the issue of patron complaints and reiterated his view that the village consider a time-restricted grace period for the three spots in front of the library.

Story Walk

Earlier in the meeting, the board entertained another proposal from the Monroe Free Library. Executive Director Amanda Primiano noted the library had received a grant through State Senator James Skoufis’ office and felt that a Story Walk at Airplane Park would be a wonderful use of that funding. Primiano explained that a Story Walk is a picture book enlarged and told across 16 displays that total about a half mile of walking. She noted the library’s intention to change the story out multiple times throughout the year and include English and Spanish text to ensure enjoyment by all residents. She also shared her preference for Airplane Park because of its walkability and accessibility.

The board discussed whether Airplane Park was a suitable location and proposed Crane Park as an alternative. Mayor Dwyer cited the larger space at Crane Park as well as year-round maintenance, which isn’t available at Airplane Park. In addition, the board pointed to the upcoming additions to Airplane Park which could further hinder space availability at that location.

While Primiano expressed her preference for Airplane Park, she said she would be happy with whatever location the village gave her.

Regardless of where the Story Walk is located, the board agreed it would be a benefit for the community. Trustee Debbie Behringer shared her strong support for the project, saying that, as a reading teacher, she values the importance of reading and felt that the story walk could get families to enjoy this activity.

Code enforcement

During the meeting the board passed a resolution that would separate the code enforcement functions of the building department into two functions — one focused on state uniform code and the other on local property maintenance code and zoning law enforcement. In the resolution, the village cited a marked increase in violations of its property maintenance and zoning code, including litter on residential and commercial property, run-down properties, single-family homes being used as unlawful boarding houses, and illegal short-term rentals. The resolution also noted that increasing the building department staff would not be sufficient to address the growing number of violations and that two departments were needed. These two departments, known as the Office of Building Code Enforcement and the Office of Local Code Enforcement, would each fall under the authority of the building inspector, who is licensed by the state to enforce its uniform fire prevention and building code.

Village lighting

Mayor Dwyer provided an update on street lighting at the meeting, noting that he continues to reach out to Orange and Rockland. He explained that the village is looking to replace its lights with LEDs, noting that about 200 have already been switched out. He added that the village can’t switch out the lights until it takes ownership of them from O&R. Dwyer said that the change will bring down costs significantly.