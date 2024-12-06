Library parking fix not good for seniors, says director

Monroe Free Library Executive Director Amanda Primiano returned before the Monroe Village Board at the December 3 meeting to follow up on a previous request to change the two spots in front of the library from metered spots to 30-minute limited parking.

Primiano shared that since the library last came before the board in early November, they’ve received 30 complaints from patrons on top of the more than 80 they referenced at the prior meeting. She said that they expressed concerns about access to the library and having to pay to park.

Deputy Mayor Andrew Ferraro, who led the meeting in Mayor Neil Dwyer’s absence, said that the board hasn’t followed up on the issue because all village parking is free during the holiday season and that they will have to reconsider it in the new year.

Ferraro also informed Primiano that the village had turned all of Smithfield Court into free parking, noting that new sidewalks were put in and spaces were re-drawn to allow for additional vehicles.

Primiano acknowledged the additional parking but emphasized that her focus was on the two paid spots in front of the library, which are more accessible for elderly patrons who won’t want to walk from Smithfield Court.

Trustee Debra Behringer said she understood Primiano’s position, noting that elderly community members rely on the library for numerous amenities, such as internet service, or just to get out of the house.

Ferraro reiterated the board’s previous request that the library consider giving up some of its employee parking for patron usage.

Primiano said that it was not being considered because the library holds events in the parking lot and doesn’t want to give something to the community and then must take it away.

Property maintenance

During the meeting, the board passed an amendment to their property maintenance law. Ahead of the decision, the village attorney reviewed some of the changes to the code, notably that repeat offenders would have to go to court on the third offense. She explained that this decision was made to prevent people who do not take any action when issued a violation and rely on the village to correct the issue, such as cutting their grass when it is too high.

While there was some discussion on the code’s provision regarding grass height, Ferraro noted that the law can be revised.

Holiday shopping

The village is hoping to encourage more patronage at local businesses through a holiday passport contest. Ferraro explained that shoppers can pick up a card from participating village retailers and receive a stamp when they visit the stores. The cards will be collected and entered into a drawing for a prize, including something donated from the participating businesses.