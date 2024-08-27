Learn all about the Chester-Tuxedo connection

On Sunday, September 8 the Chester Historical Society will host a presentation by author Stuart J. McGregor about the history of Tuxedo Park’s Wee War Beach Club and all the notable players who made that scene their playground.

McGregor, the author of “The Wee Wah Beach Club in Tuxedo Park: An American Story of Social Change,” will share stories about Tuxedo Park residents such as Richard Delafield and Robert Goelet, who also had properties in Chester. Robert Goelet’s estate Glenmere, now Glenmere Mansion Hotel & Spa, and Delafield’s “Brook Farm,” now owned by the Kreiger family in the village, are local Chester landmarks.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on September 8 at the lower level of the Chester Public Library, 1784 Kings Highway, Chester. All are welcome to this free program. Refreshments will be served.